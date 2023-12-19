Is Netflix Hiring for Remote Customer-Service Jobs at $22 an Hour?

Claim: Netflix is hiring for remote customer-service job positions that offer a free membership to new hires and pay up to $22 per hour. Rating: About this rating False Context These were not real job positions for Netflix. Further, any users who tried to locate the positions outside of the false ads that promoted them, such as with a Google search, could be led to dangerous scams. We've detailed below how such scams work.

On Dec. 18, 2023, we reviewed several online advertisements that claimed Netflix was hiring for remote customer-service job positions that would pay up to $22 per hour. According to the ads, the work-from-home (WFH) positions would purportedly come with a free membership to the streaming service.

However, as we noted above in our fact-check rating, the ads were false.

We found no evidence that Netflix was hiring for remote positions in customer service that would pay up to $22 per hour.

The links in the false ads led to job-board websites that did not feature any such roles. Such websites often ask users to sign up for accounts and to enroll to receive phone calls, text messages and emails from hundreds of "marketing partners." In other words, someone was possibly making affiliate-marketing commission based on attempting to convince users to give up their personal information and financial data to these third-party companies (the "marketing partners").

Scams in Google's Jobs Widget

Another aspect of these misleading ads for Netflix remote customer-service jobs was the fact that searching Google for such positions showed within Google's own jobs widget (in search results) various links that ultimately led to scams.

For example, one link in Google's jobs widget (above) read, "Netflix Remote Jobs (Customer Service)," and led to a website that misleadingly claimed one needed to install a special browser extension.

Other links led to malicious websites that falsely claimed to detect viruses and other threats on our devices, then suggested we dial phone numbers for "Microsoft Support" or "Apple Support." Such phone numbers ultimately led to scammers pretending to be Microsoft, Apple or security-software companies. In these scams, the scammers usually ask users for permission to remotely connect to their computers for nefarious purposes. Scammers also sometimes ask users to stay on the phone and to go to a store to buy gift cards. The scammers then ask the victims to read off the card-redemption numbers. The purpose of the gift cards, the scammers claim, is to pay for the services rendered.

Real Netflix Jobs

As of mid-December 2023, Netflix showed 289 job openings on its official careers website. No remote customer-service jobs were listed. Only two of the roles were labeled for "customer service" and were for the positions of a technical research team manager and a capacity planning analyst. Both jobs were listed as on-site positions in Mexico City, Mexico.

For further reading, we recommend a helpful article from the U.S. Better Business Bureau (BBB), titled, "BBB Scam Alert: How to spot a job scam – no matter how sophisticated."

Note: If readers would like to report any strange or misleading ads on Snopes, we invite you to contact us. Please include the full link of the website where the questionable ad led to so that we can attempt to investigate and potentially block any such ads.