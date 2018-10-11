CLAIM

A photograph shows Nazi SS troops pointing a gun at the back of a baby's head.

In August 2017 President Donald Trump famously defended white nationalists who had gathered for a “Unite the Right” rally Charlottesville (an event that resulted in the death of a counter-protester) by proclaiming that the group included “some very fine people.” This occurrence led some critics to lament that the American political climate was now such that even the President of the United States “cannot bring himself to denounce Nazis.”

This sentiment was summed up in a viral Facebook post featuring a photograph seemingly showing a member of the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) paramilitary organization holding a gun to the back of a baby’s head:

The scenario depicted in this image is not far-fetched, as children who were too young to be forced into labor were commonly killed to reduce the number of “useless eaters” among the populations the Nazis rounded up into concentration camps and ghettos during World War II. However, this chilling scene did not originate with a photograph taken during the Holocaust.

This picture is a de-colorized version of a promotional image for the 2011 film Auschwitz, directed by Uwe Boll:

A version of Boll’s Auschwitz was uploaded to YouTube, and the scene which this image represents (i.e., the cold-blooded murder of a crying child) can be glimpsed around the 27:45 mark:

Although this viral Facebook message employed an image from a film and not a real-life photograph, the visual reference to the killing of children by Nazis is unfortunately and undeniably true. According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM), between 1 million and 1.5 million children died during the Holocaust, either through being deliberately killed or thrust into unsurvivable living conditions: