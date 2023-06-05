Did Elon Musk Tweet About Giving Grimes 'Raspberries' On Her 'Preggy Tummy'?

Claim: In April 2020, Elon Musk tweeted, "Baby you're my little hyperpop kitty, I want to give you all the lovey dovey care in the world and give you raspberries on your preggy tummy wummy! My exo-princess," to then-girlfriend and musical artist Grimes. Rating: About this rating False

On June 4, 2020, a Twitter user responded to a prompt asking users to share the worst tweet that they had seen on Twitter with a screencapture of a purported Elon Musk tweet from April, 14, 2020:

Allegedly a reply to then-girlfriend Grimes, the tweet read, "Baby you're my little hyperpop kitty, I want to give you all the lovey dovey care in the world and give you raspberries on your preggy tummy wummy! My exo-princess."

There is no evidence that Elon Musk ever wrote these words and several points of evidence that suggest the tweet is inauthentic. First, the tweet does not presently appear on Musk's profile. Second, the tweet does not appear in Politifact's database of deleted tweets from prominent Twitter users. Third, no archived pages from April 2020 capture this tweet or any discussion of it.

Finally, the only Google search hits for the phrase "my little hyperpop kitty" occur after the apparently satirical tweet was sent in June 2023, making it unlikely the well-followed entrepreneur ever publicly made such a statement.

For these four reasons, the claim is "False."