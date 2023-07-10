Did Musk Tweet About Zuckerberg, 'I Propose a Literal Dick-Measuring Contest'?

Claim: Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, "Zuck is a cuck," then later added, "I propose a literal dick-measuring contest." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

With talk of a cage match brewing between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it would come as no surprise that the two tech giants might engage in a bit of smack talk. However, we're not sure if anyone predicted Musk tweeting, "I propose a literal dick measuring contest," a tweet that ended with an emoji of a straight ruler.

Whether joking or not, this was a real tweet posted by Musk from his official @elonmusk Twitter account on July 9, 2023. The tweet was a response to an earlier tweet also from Musk that read, "Zuck is a cuck."

Since we know that not all users are familiar with the definitions of every word used on social media, here are the ways that Merriam-Webster.com described the word "cuck":

1: a man whose wife is unfaithful : CUCKOLD 2: (informal, disparaging + often offensive) : a weak or submissive man —often used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a man who has politically progressive or moderate views

To give an idea of how unexpected the "dick-measuring contest" tweet was to some users, we'll turn to a tweet from a popular Musk parody account, @ElonMuskAOC. The user behind the parody account tweeted about the "Zuck is a cuck" and "dick-measuring contest" tweets, "At this point, I can't keep track of which account I'm tweeting from," a joke that implied Musk himself was in control of the parody account.

Musk even replied to the parody tweet from his official account, adding, "Same."

