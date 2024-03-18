No, MTG Didn't Hold a Sign Saying 'Honk If You Want a Bloodbath'

Claim: Video authentically depicts U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holding a sign that says "Honk if you want a bloodbath." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 17, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) user @Tarquin_Helmet posted a video [archived here] depicting U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holding a sign that said "Honk if you want a bloodbath." The post received more than a million views and 1,500 likes, as of this writing. In the video, Greene can be heard saying: "Go Trump."

(Image via X account @Tarquin_Helmet)

Commenters were quick to question the video's authenticity, with one user writing: "Be careful...ppl will take this as real." The original poster of the video, whose handle appears on the lower right corner of the video, responded to numerous users in the comment section confirming that the video was altered and intended to be satirical. The account's bio describes the user as an "English graphic satirist," and "not A.I."

(Image via X account @Tarquin_Helmet)

"Bloodbath" appears to be a reference to comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump on March 16, 2024, in which he said: "Now if I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that's gonna be the least of it ... it's going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they're not going to sell those cars. They're building massive factories."

The original video, posted by Greene herself on Feb. 24, 2024, shows her holding up an unedited Trump presidential campaign sign.

The video quickly became a meme, with multiple accounts uploading edited versions of the video. The same creator on X that posted the "bloodbath" version also posted a video depicting Greene holding a sign that read: "Honk if it's his jail time."