Did an MSNBC Producer ‘Follow’ a Bus Containing Rittenhouse Jurors?

As a Kenosha, Wisconsin, jury deliberated in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in November 2021, the judge in the case made a dramatic ruling, banning MSNBC from the court for the remainder of the trial.

On Nov. 18, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder announced that “noone from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial,” after police officers in the city said they had stopped a producer from the news network who, according to police, said he was acting under orders from a superior to follow a bus carrying jurors away from the courthouse.

An excerpted transcript of Schroeder’s remarks can be found below, along with a short video:

We received a report this morning, from the Kenosha Police Department, that last evening…a person who identified himself as James J. Morrison, and who claimed that he was a producer with NBC News, employed for MSNBC, and under the supervision of…someone named Irene Byon in New York, for MSNBC. The police, when they stopped him, because he was following in a distance of about a block, and went through a red light, pulled him over and inquired of him what was going on, and he gave that information, and stated that he had been instructed by Ms. Byon, in New York, to follow the jury bus. The matter is under further investigation at this point, and the media has asked questions about it. That’s the latest I have. He was ticketed for violating a traffic control signal. He’s not here today from what I’m told. And I have instructed that noone from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who’s following the jury bus, that is a very — that’s an extremely serious matter, and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action. Thank you.

Notwithstanding Schroeder’s order, and an earlier statement by Kenosha police, MSNBC appeared to deny a key claim in the episode — namely that the producer, identified by the court as James Morrison, had been following the bus containing jurors. Furthermore, concrete evidence — such as bodycam footage of Morrison’s arrest — was not immediately available. Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old Illinois resident, is on trial for murder for his role in the shooting deaths of two men during civil unrest in Kenosha in August 2020.

As a result of the above considerations, we are issuing a rating of “Unproven” as to the claim that an MSNBC producer intentionally followed a bus containing jurors in the Rittenhouse trial. If clear, relevant evidence becomes available, we will update this fact check accordingly.

In a news release posted to Facebook earlier on Nov. 18, Kenosha police stated that:

Last night a person who is alleging to be affiliated with a national media outlet was briefly taken into custody and issued several traffic related citations. Police suspect this person was trying to photograph jurors. This incident is being investigated much further. There was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained. This investigation remains active and open, no further information.

Subsequently, Schroeder named the outlet as MSNBC, the producer as Morrison, and the supervisor as Irene Byon, which matches the name associated with a LinkedIn profile for a New York-based booking producer at NBC News.

However, in a statement provided to CNN’s Brian Stelter, MSNBC appeared to deny the key claim made by Kenosha police, namely that Morrison had been intentionally following the jury bus. The network’s statement read, in part:

Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them…

That MSNBC statement contained a somewhat unusual phrase, insisting as it did that the freelancer did not “contact” or intend to contact the jurors. Snopes asked the network to clarify whether it was asserting that the freelancer in question did not follow the jurors, or intend to follow them. We did not receive a response in time for publication.

Similarly, MSNBC’s assertion that Morrison did not photograph or “intend to photograph” the jurors directly contradicted Kenosha police’s earlier statement that they “suspect [Morrison] was trying to photograph jurors.” We also asked Kenosha police to resolve those discrepancies, but we did not receive a response in time for publication.

An important component of the episode was Kenosha police’s claim that, when stopped by police, Morrison appeared to “confess,” as it were, and specified that he was following the jury bus under instructions from Byon. It’s not clear if Morrison’s conversations with police were recorded, for example with body-worn cameras, but that footage could represent useful evidence in determining the accuracy of Kenosha police’s characterization of what Morrison said.

Snopes asked Kenosha police whether any such recordings existed, and if they would be made public, but we did not receive a response in time for publication.