Was a Moving Truck Parked Outside White House After Election Day?

On Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a brief video clip of the White House’s North Portico entrance with a Penske moving truck parked outside went viral:

While we note that: A) moving trucks can serve myriad potential uses; and that B) presidents, even when they lose, typically don’t move out of the White House until the end of their term in January, the video is authentic.

The footage comes from C-SPAN, and shows a live shot of the White House on Nov. 4 at around 2:50 p.m. EST. Used as a visual filler between a press conference for U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham and a press conference for U.S. Senate candidate Cory Gardner, the clip spans two minutes from 2:50 to 2:52 p.m. Here is the video in context:

Because the video is authentic, the claim of it being a live shot from outside the White House on Nov. 4, 2020, is true. Snopes remains agnostic, however, as to the truck’s purpose.