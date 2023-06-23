Did 'Moms for Liberty' Tweet Slogan About Securing 'A Future for White Children'?

Claim: Moms for Liberty tweeted "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." Rating: About this rating False

On June 22, 2023, a screenshot of a purportedly deleted tweet by the group Moms for Liberty, a conservative "parental rights" group advocating against the teaching of LGBTQ+, race, and other issues in schools, went viral. The alleged tweet comprised a popular white supremacist slogan known as the "14 Words": "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

(@academic_la/Twitter)

This tweet is fabricated. No archived version of Moms for Liberty's Twitter feed captures its existence, and archived captures of Moms for Liberty's Twitter feed on June 22 and June 23 reveal no evidence of the tweet, either. Moms for Liberty denied the authenticity of the tweet from their account:

The Twitter account pushing this screenshot referenced a related controversy. Earlier on the same day the alleged deleted tweet went viral, a Moms for Liberty chapter's newsletter went viral for displaying an Adolf Hitler quote above an article complaining that their group had been labeled a hate-group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In a tweet, a Moms for Liberty co-founder defended the using the quote, explaining that the group was opposed to Hitler and others — like Lenin, and Mao — who achieve power by "controlling the minds of the youth."

Because the "14 Words" tweet was fabricated, the claim is "False."