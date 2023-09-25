Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Suspends Player for Kneeling During National Anthem?

On Sept. 24, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article claiming that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had suspended a player for kneeling during the U.S. national anthem:

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy Suspends a Receiver On the Spot for Anthem Kneeling In a league that has become increasingly politically charged over the years, Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, made a bold move that sent shockwaves through the NFL. Following a game in which one of his wide receivers took a knee during the national anthem, McCarthy immediately suspended the player, stating unequivocally, "Not on my field."

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. As originally published, the SpaceXMania article featured a "Satire" label above its headline. SpaceXMania describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.

We recently reported about rumors that said Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had suspended or dismissed players after they knelt during the national anthem. Both rumors were false, satirical in origin and came from SpaceXMania as well.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.