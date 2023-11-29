Did Stormy Daniels Admit 'Business Relationship' with US House Speaker Mike Johnson?

Claim: Adult film star Stormy Daniels admitted to having a “business relationship” with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In November 2023, an X post claimed that adult film star Stormy Daniels had admitted to having a “business relationship” with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. When the claim spread, the House of Representatives was expected to vote on a stopgap spending bill proposed by Johnson that would fund the government beyond Nov. 17, 2023. The bill was later passed by the chamber.

“BREAKING FOX NEWS: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson,” the X account posted on Nov. 11, 2023. “This is a developing story.” At the time of this writing, the post had over 1 million views.

We found posts on other social media platforms that included the X post, including TikTok and Facebook .

However, the X post was not a factual recounting of real-life events. At the time of this writing, the X account’s bio said it was a “raw and unfiltered parody account.”

In addition, we found no real Fox News article about the claim. If what the X post said was true, credible news publications would have reported what Daniels had said. That had not happened at the time of this writing.