Mickey Mouse Is Pregnant?

On May 3, 2024, the TikTok account Mouse Trap News published a video claiming Mickey Mouse was pregnant.

The account said Disney made the decision in order to encourage Americans to have more children, amid declining birth rates across the country, and to show men can also have a baby.

Mouse Trap News said Mickey would be pregnant for the next nine months, before giving birth to his child, whose gender and mother had not yet been announced.

The account added:

This will make him the first ever Disney character to be pregnant... Many people assume Minnie Mouse is the mom, however others are speculating that it will be Daisy. After all, we reported earlier that Mickey and Minnie are officially getting divorced so it makes sense that Daisy would be the mom... This move also allows Disney to continue to grow their most popular franchise Mickey and Friends. This opens the door to far more cartoons and television series focusing on Mickey Mouse as a dad raising his child.

Similar posts appeared elsewhere on TikTok, and likewise on Facebook. Together, the posts had amassed more than 235,000 views at the time of this writing.

However, none of the claims made in the video were true. The footage originated from a TikTok account that describes its output as being satirical in nature, as follows: "Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE."

Mouse Trap News also published an article about the satirical news on its website on May 2, 2024, where it similarly describes its content as "satire and parody… about Disney Parks stuff":

You can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun… we write 100% made-up parody and satire stories for your enjoyment.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.