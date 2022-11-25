Fact Check

Is This a Real Pic of Michael Jackson and Biggie Smalls Eating Together?

Two giant figures in U.S. entertainment.

Bethania Palma

Published Nov 25, 2022

Claim:
An image shows rapper Biggie Smalls and singer Michael Jackson sitting together at a meal.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

In November 2022, some social media users shared an image allegedly showing famed singer Michael Jackson and rapper Biggie Smalls (aka Notorious B.I.G.) sharing a meal together. In the image, Biggie (real name: Christopher George Latore Wallace) is seated in the background, while Jackson is in the foreground, helping himself to food. Here's a screenshot of the image being shared online:

This image (sadly) isn't real. It is a composite of two separate photographs.

In the real photograph of Michael Jackson, he is sitting alone eating. A chair sits in the background, but it's empty. The picture can be found on mjworld.net, a U.K.-based fan site. It was taken at Caribou Ranch, a recording studio in Colorado.

The image of Biggie can be found at BET.com. The image was flipped from left-to-right in the composite above. In the real picture, Biggie is seated next to his then-wife, singer Faith Evans.

Smalls died in 1997, while Jackson died in 2009. Their untimely deaths left behind enormous musical legacies but also waves of controversies.

Sources:

"MJ's Colorado Recording Retreat Sells For Millions." Michael Jackson World Network, 9 July 2014, https://www.mjworld.net/news/2014/07/09/mjs-colorado-recording-retreat-sells-for-millions/.

"When Couples Hit the Stage Together." BET, https://www.bet.com/photo-gallery/dqomdb/when-couples-hit-the-stage-together/dl4it7. Accessed 23 Nov. 2022.

By Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma is a journalist from the Los Angeles area who has been working in the news industry since 2006.

Michael Jackson

