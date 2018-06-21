CLAIM

On 21 June 2018, First Lady Melania Trump paid a surprise visit to immigrant children detained under a Trump administration policy to separate families at the border. Shortly thereafter, the news of her visit was eclipsed by discussion stemming from social media images of a jacket she was purportedly wearing as she boarded her plane:

The First Lady’s army-green jacket with a painted design on the back reading “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” quickly became the dominant topic of news and social media. CNN’s Jim Acosta quickly confirmed that the photographs were legitimate, and the article of clothing Mrs. Trump wore was real:

Acosta’s observation was confirmed by photographs and by other reporters:

Mrs. Trump’s Director of Communications, Stephanie Grisham, addressed the jacket controversy via Twitter and shared video of the First Lady wearing a different pale yellow jacket later in the day:

According to InStyle magazine, the “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” jacket originated with fast-fashion brand Zara. It retailed for $39 but has since sold out.

Updated 21 June 2018: Added comment from the First Lady's Director of Communications and video of Mrs. Trump at one of the detention centers.

