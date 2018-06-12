CLAIM

A video shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry behaving oddly in an 'Britain's Got Talent' audience.

False

Members of the British royal family have plenty of experience waving and smiling at their adoring fans, but according to a viral video, Meghan Markle — the Duchess of Sussex — may need a little more practice.

In June 2018, a clip started making its way around the internet which purportedly showed something “creepy” about the newest member of the royal family as she robotically greeted a crowd:

This video is real in the sense that it was not digitally altered. However, this footage doesn’t show the real Prince Harry or Meghan Markle, but two “live figures” created by Madame Tussauds that were first unveiled on Britain’s Got Talent:

This evening we brought our famous fun to life, as Their Royal Likenesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance during the Britain’s Got Talent live final. In a world first, we unveiled ‘Live Figures’ modelled on the duo themselves that will allow fans to get one step closer to interacting with the newlyweds. The live figures arrive at Madame Tussauds London later this month as part of our new experience ‘Meghan and Harry LIVE’. This exciting innovation will allow guests to feel as if they are really meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in person, adding a new dimension and providing an extraordinary moment for visitors to the world famous attraction.

Madame Tussauds posted a second photograph of these “live figures,” which appear to basically be actors in wax masks, to their Facebook page:

The wax versions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also appeared in the crowd during the Britain’s Got Talent season finale:

Meghan Markle is not a robot. There is, however, a wax version of her roaming around London.