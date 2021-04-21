No Evidence for Claim That Meghan and Harry’s Son Archie Has Down Syndrome

Some rumors regarding the royals rely solely on sensational headlines, without any substance to back them up. One such headline involved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, the almost 2-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

A popular YouTube video claimed, “How Meghan covered up Baby Archie Down Syndrome – shocking statements from the old nanny.” Another video’s headline with a similar number of views said, “Prince Harry breaks silence and decides to tell the truth about baby Archie’s Down syndrome.”

But neither video actually has any content discussing this claim, instead regurgitating unrelated tabloid headlines about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The claim appears to be a concerted attempt to get viewers to watch the entire video.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Down syndrome “is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome.” The condition results in “an IQ (a measure of intelligence) in the mildly-to-moderately low range,” and people with it “are slower to speak than other children.”

Physical characteristics of a child with Down syndrome (again according to the CDC) include:

A flattened face, especially the bridge of the nose

Almond-shaped eyes that slant up

A short neck

Small ears

A tongue that tends to stick out of the mouth

Tiny white spots on the iris (colored part) of the eye

Small hands and feet

A single line across the palm of the hand (palmar crease)

Small pinky fingers that sometimes curve toward the thumb

Poor muscle tone or loose joints

Shorter in height as children and adults

Only a doctor is qualified to diagnose whether a child has this condition, and any videos speculating about this have no proof. There has been no information about Archie’s health from his parents or any other reputable source. As such, we rate this claim as “Unproven.”