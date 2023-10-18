Did Megan Rapinoe Suffer $10M Loss After Leaving US Soccer Team?

On August 7, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article positing that soccer player Megan Rapinoe had reportedly lost $10 million since being eliminated from the U.S. national team:

Breaking: Megan Rapinoe Takes a $10 Million Hit After Being Eliminated From The US Team In a shocking development that has sent ripples through the sports world, soccer star Megan Rapinoe has reportedly suffered a significant financial setback of $10 million following the US team’s unexpected elimination from the Women’s World Cup. Fans and critics alike are scratching their heads, wondering how the mighty have fallen and whether this financial hit was a result of penalties on the field or missteps in the world of endorsements.

The article goes on to speculate as to the reasons for this "loss," ranging from her "outspoken activism and penchant for controversy" to her performance on the field.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events, and SpaceXMedia is not a real news site. It describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

"All the information on this website – SpaceXMania.com – is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. SpaceXMania does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this website (SpaceXMania), is strictly at your own risk. SpaceXMania will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website."

The story was also picked up by other fake news sites such as USA New's.

Besides the inconsistencies between the headline claiming that the loss was due to Rapinoe being "eliminated" from the U.S. team and the first paragraph of the story claiming that her loss was due to the U.S. team's unexpected elimination from the Women's World Cup, the story amplifies the homophobic rhetoric surrounding Rapinoe's work in the LGBTQ+ community by implying that her financial loss is due to her "endorsements."

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.