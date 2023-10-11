'Mean Girls' Stars Reunited for Sequel 'Mean Moms'?

Claim: "Mean Girls" actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert are reuniting for a sequel called "Mean Moms." Rating: About this rating False

In October 2023, claims began to spread on social media platforms that actors Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried had reunited for a sequel to the hit 2004 movie “Mean Girls" called “Mean Moms."

“It’s really HAPPENING!,” a Facebook post claimed on Oct. 7, 2023. “Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried have all reunited for the sequel to the 2004 smash hit comedy Mean Girls. Mean Moms will see the plastics deal with their own children’s experiences of High school.” Attached to the post were photos of Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert that appeared to show them on set.

We also found social media posts about the claims on X (formerly known as Twitter). And we received mail from our readers asking about a “Mean Girls” sequel. (A stand-alone sequel to the movie, “Mean Girls 2,” was released in 2011 on ABC Family. Entertainment Weekly described the movie as “a thinly veiled, low-budget remake of the 2004 hit with which it shares a name." None of the four actors named in the claim appeared in the movie.)

Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert were indeed photographed filming a project together that appeared to reference "Mean Girls" in October 2023. (McAdams did not reportedly appear on the set.) However, publications like TMZ, Glamour , and Elle wrote that the actors were filming a Pepsi commercial.

On the other hand, at the time of this writing, no credible publications had reported a “Mean Moms” movie was being made that included the original "Mean Girls" cast. If a sequel to “Mean Girls” was being made that included the original cast, reputable news and entertainment publications would have reported on it.

A “Mean Moms” movie that would be an adaptation of another book written by the author of “Mean Girls” has been reportedly in development before. However, the last real news we could find about the project was from 2015. We searched IMDB for “Mean Moms” and found the movie was listed as in development, with no talent publicly attached to the project.

We reached out to representatives for Lohan, McAdams, Seyfried, and Chabert to ask about the claim that they would be appearing in “Mean Moms.” At the time of this writing, Seyfried’s publicist said the claim wasn’t true. We’ll update this fact check if we hear back from any of the other actor’s representatives.

As no reputable publication had reported the movie was being made, and at least one publicist for an actor named as part of the movie said the claim wasn't true, we have rated this claim as "False."