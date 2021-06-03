Is McLovin’s Birthday on June 3?

The date of birth listed on McLovin's fake ID in the movie "Superbad" is June 3, 1981.

NBA player Al Holford, CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, and McLovin, the persona listed on the fake ID of “Super Bad” character Fogell, all celebrate their birthdays on June 3, 2021.

This is a genuine screenshot from the movie “Superbad,” and the pictured ID truly lists June 3, 1981 as the date of birth. That means that as of this writing on June 3, 2021, it is McLovin’s 40th birthday.

This is not the first time that McLovin’s birthday has been celebrated by the internet. In 2019, Seth Rogen, who wrote “Superbad” along with Evan Goldberg, confirmed that June 3 was indeed McLovin’s birthday when he posted a congratulatory message for the fictional character’s 38th birthday. Rogen also posted a message in 2021 for McLovin’s 40th birthday:

The movie “Superbad” is a coming-of-age comedy movie about Seth (played by Jonah Hill) and Evan (played by Michael Cera) enjoying their final days of high school before moving to college. At one point in the movie, their friend Fogell (played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse) reveals that he got a fake ID in order to buy alcohol. Seth is not impressed:

Despite having no last name, Fogell still attempts to use the fake ID at a liquor store. It does not go well:

This was not the only time that someone attempted to use the name “McLovin” on a fake ID. In 2019, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that a 20-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to enter a bar with a fake Hawaiian ID bearing the name “McLovin”:

A man was arrested after police say he was underage in a bar early Friday and had a fake Hawaii ID under the name “McLovin” in downtown Iowa City. Daniel Alfredo Burleson, 20, of Des Moines, faces several charges after police found he allegedly had a fake ID by the name “McLovin” while in a bar underage in Iowa City on Oct. 11, 2019. Daniel Alfredo Burleson, 20, of Des Moines, faces several alcohol-related charges in connection to the incident, according to Johnson County jail records.

Rogen responded to the news on Twitter: