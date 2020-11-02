Did McDonald’s Release Quarter Pounder Scented Candles?

Do you wish your house smelled like a McDonald’s quarter pounder, complete with all the toppings? If so, you missed your chance back in February 2020, when McDonald’s released a limited collection of items to celebrate the classic hamburger.

Reddit users posted about one particularly unusual item in October 2020. The post discussed a limited edition six-pack of candles that would smell like quarter pounder ingredients, including beef, cheese, ketchup, pickle, and onion.

According to a McDonald’s news release, the company did indeed sell such candles for a brief time back in February. The release stated that this product was part of exclusive “Quarter Pounder Fan Club Merch,” adding “because there’s no better smell than 100% fresh beef and a perfect combination of toppings.”

An archived page of the merchandise store Golden Arches Unlimited showed more details about the candle pack, which also included the scent of the quarter pounder bun.

Other items sold included “Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens,” a calendar, T-shirt, pins, stickers, and more. According to CNBC, the candles included the aforementioned scents, like pickles and 100% beef. McDonald’s stated that the merchandise was intended “to give everyone a tangible way to publicly display their affection for the hot and deliciously juicy 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder.”

Given the news release and the media coverage, we rate this claim as “True.”