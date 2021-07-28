RECALL: McCormick Italian Seasoning Products

In July 2021, McCormick & Company, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

McCormick & Company, Inc. announced on July 26, 2021, that it had issued a voluntary recall for four of its seasoning products after routine testing revealed a potential risk of salmonella contamination.

In the announcement, the company specified that four of its seasoning flavors were affected:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

Salmonella bacterial infection causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms usually begin between six hours and six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria, and will last anywhere from four to seven days. It is estimated that about 1.3 million people living in the U.S. will become infected with salmonella every year, resulting in 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths annually.

McCormick & Company, Inc. noted that no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the possible contamination.

“The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by FDA during routine testing. This recall affects cases that were shipped of the affected date codes,” wrote the company.

“McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption.”

Potentially affected products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to grocery stores in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. International orders were sent to Bermuda and Canada.

The Fortune 500 company added that consumers do not need to return products to the store, but should instead dispose of the recalled product and its container. McCormick Consumer Affairs can be contacted at 1-800-635-2867 for a replacement, or full refund.