Did a Republican Congresswoman Say Overturning Roe Was a ‘Victory for White Life’?

Claim U.S. Congresswoman Mary Miller, R-Ill., said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a “historic win for white life.”

Rating Correct Attribution About this rating Context After the speech, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller’s office was quick to state she had misspoke and meant to state it was a win for the “right to life.”

Fact Check

On June 25, 2022, the day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which provided the right to abortion nationwide, former U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned for several Illinois politicians at a rally in Mendon, Illinois, in which he took credit for the decision.

“Your boundless love, sacrifice, and devotion has finally been rewarded in full,” said Trump, who appointed three of the five conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe.

But it was another comment by another legislator endorsed by Trump that drew the most attention at that event.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” said U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., who is seeking reelection in the state’s newly redrawn 15th congressional district.

After video of Miller’s comments went viral, her office stated that she had misspoken.

A spokesperson for Miller’s campaign told the Chicago Tribune she had meant to say it was a victory for the “right to life.”