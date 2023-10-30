No, Marie Osmond Is Not Dead

Claim: Marie Osmond died in October 2023 due to an allergic reaction. Rating: About this rating False

On Oct. 7, 2023, YouTube channel Deceased Actors Hollywood posted a video claiming that child star and lifelong TV personality Marie Osmond had died due to an allergic reaction to shrimp. The video's caption read: "Sad news Marie Osmond has just passed away at the hospital, the funeral is expected in 3 days." At the time of this writing, the video has 443,889 views and 1,100 likes.

This claim is not true; Osmond is alive.

The video began:

Marie Osmond, was born Olive Marie Osmond, on October 13, 1959 in Ogden, Utah. She entered the world as a remarkable addition to the already illustrious Osmond family, known for their prodigious musical talents and captivating stage presence.

Deceased Actors Hollywood is not a reputable source of information. The site depends on clickbait stories, which have posited that celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Ozzy Osbourne, and Jack Nicholson — all of whom are alive at the time of this writing — have also died.

In the Osmond video, it is claimed that the news of her death spread across news outlets "with the BBC," but the BBC has aired no such claims. Across reputable news sites, there is nothing to indicate that Osmond has died.

Unfortunately, Deceased Actors Hollywood is not the only site perpetuating these claims, which have been published across other sites such as Celebrity Screen Star, ThisWasTV, and Military News.

Additionally, Osmond maintains an active Instagram account, with 10 posts since in the three weeks preceding the publication of this article.