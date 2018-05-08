CLAIM

Packaged vegetables from Mann Packing are being recalled due to concerns about listeria.

Back in October of 2017, Mann Packing of Salinas, California, announced a recall of some of their packaged vegetable products due to concerns over possible listeria-related contamination:

A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination. Mann Packing of Salinas says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the products. The recall was ordered after random testing in Canada turned up a single positive result for listeria. The vegetables have “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 through Oct. 20.

As noted at the time, the recall came in response to “a single positive result found on one [product] during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency,” and no wider outbreak of listeria was reported in connection with Mann vegetable products.

Unfortunately, long after all the products associated with that October 2017 recall had been removed from store shelves, multiple web sites continued to publish and propagate outdated warnings — often lengthy and full of detail — without including any reference to dates, leaving many consumers believing that the recall was current and ongoing. Such web sites also employed inaccurate and sensationalized headlines in conjunction with this information, misleadingly suggesting that a related “nationwide listeria outbreak” was underway:

ALERT: Nationwide Listeria Outbreak Affects Vegetables From Walmart, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and MORE! Here’s the Complete List Mann Packing, one of the largest vegetable packaging companies in the United States, has just issued a recall of their vegetable products, as well as a warning to consumers. After detailed analysis of their vegetable products, it was found that a Listeria contamination of their vegetable products could potentially affect millions of Americans. If you have shopped at any of the following stores in the past month, you could be at risk for contamination: Image result for ALERT: Nationwide Listeria Outbreak Affects Vegetables From Walmart, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and MORE! Here’s the Complete List Walmart

Trader Joe’s

Aldi

Safeway

Albertson’s

Pak’N Save

Vons

Target

H-E-B Listeria, a deadly bacteria often linked to food poisoning incidents, has the potential to severely impact pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and even some adults. If you’ve exhibited any of the following symptoms recently, it is recommended that you follow up with your primary care physician IMMEDIATELY: High fever

Muscle aches

Nausea

Diarrhea

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions While most individuals infected by the listeria bacteria will exhibit symptoms within a few days, for some it can take over two months for symptoms to show. If you’re uncertain whether you’re infected with listeria or not, it is recommended that you get a blood test to determine for sure. Miami Herald reports: The massive listeria-inspired recall by Mann Packing across the United States and Canada earlier this week is even broader than originally reported. Store brands from Walmart, Aldi, Safeway/Albertson’s, H-E-B and others are affected. While the company’s media release detailed the full breadth of the recall, the original recall notice the company wrote for the FDA website listed only the products released under the Mann brand. Over 20 of those brands were pulled in the United States and Canada after Canadian inspectors found listeria in a sampling of Mann-produced product. Dozens of different brands have been affected thus far, and it is urged that you share this article immediately and then proceed to check your refrigerator for any of the following packaged vegetable products. Walmart store brand Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower; Super Blend and Vegetable Medley. Trader Joe’s store brand Kohlrabi Salad Blend. Aldi store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw. Safeway and Albertson’s store brand, Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Stir Fry; Broccoli Florets; Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip; Vegetable Medley; and Veggie & Hummus Tray. Safeway in California, Hawaii and Nevada, Pak’N Save in California, Vons in California cities Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst recalled Cauliflower Chopped; Veggies w/ Dip; Premium Vegetable Tray; Vegetables Steaming; Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip; Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip; Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip; Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip; Carrots/Broccoli/Cauliflower; Broccoli/Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Cauliflower; Vegetable Tray w/ Dip; Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip. All have Sell By dates on or before Tuesday, Oct. 24. Safeway and Albertson’s in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming recalled the Veggie Ranch Snack Pack; Vegetables Steaming; Premium Vegetable Tray; Round Vegetable Tray; Rectangular Vegetable Tray; Sauté Kit; Sauté Kit with Sauce; Vegetable Medley W/ Tomato Chipotle Butter; and Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go. H-E-B store brand Broccoli Carrots; Broccoli Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad; Veggie Toss Kit; Caulibit Mushroom Sauce; Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower; Cauliflower Florets; Fiesta Salad; Power Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; and Vegetable Medley. Archer Farms (sold in Target) Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Brussels Sprouts; and Shaved Brussels Sprouts. Cross Valley Farms restaurant food service bags of Shaved Brussels Sprouts; Cauliflower Florets; Spiral Cut Kohlrabi; and Superfood Slaw. Sysco Natural restaurant food service bags of Broccoli Cole Slaw. This is the largest listeria outbreak in some time, and unfortunately untold numbers of Americans will be impacted by it. This is extremely important information about the listeria outbreak and we urge you to share this with all of your friends and family on social media. Thank you and God bless!

This item is another example of a “zombie recall”: a consumer product alert that has continued to be misleadingly published and circulated online long after it ceased to be of timely relevance.