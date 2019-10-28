No, Malia Obama Wasn’t Busted for Selling Priceless White House Trinkets

On April 15, 2019, Daily World Update published an article positing that Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama, had been arrested on suspicion of selling trinkets she had stolen from the White House while living there:

Malia Obama Busted Selling Priceless White House Trinkets She Stole While Living There A multi-state investigation in cooperation with the White House Historical Artifact Enforcement Division of the Secret Service is about to conclude with the indictment of Malia Obama, according to our sources. Larry and Bob, two guys working inside the task force, spent more than three months tracking down artifacts being sold at exclusive auction houses and online black market dealers.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

