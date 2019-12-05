Was Male Birth Control Testing in India Stopped After Men’s Testicles Started Exploding?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 5 December 2019
Claim
Male birth control testing in India was stopped after men's testicles started exploding.
Origin
On Dec. 3, 2019, Ihlayanews published an article positing that male birth control testing was stopped in India after men’s testicles started exploding:
Male birth control testing stopped after men’s testicles start exploding
Male birth control testing has been halted in India after 30 test subjects testicles exploded during sexual intercourse.
The testing of the male birth control involved 139 men under the age of 41 who were living with their wives and had at least two children each.
The men were given a single does of the male birth control shot and then followed up by doctors for six months. Their wives were also monitored to find out if they became pregnant.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with an entertainment website that does not publish real news. While the website itself does not carry a readily available disclaimer, its header does include the tagline “nuusparodie waarvan jy hou,” which is Afrikaans for “news parody you like.”
A disclaimer on Ihlayanews’ Facebook page describes it as “a news parody and satire website”:
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes