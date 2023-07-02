Will Disney's Magic Kingdom Stop Admitting Adults Without Children in August 2023?

On June 10, 2023, Disney Dining published an article claiming that beginning in August 2023, Disney's Magic Kingdom in Disney World would no longer allow adults without children into the park:

Disney's Magic Kingdom to Welcome ONLY Adults With Children, Beginning Late Summer 2023 For all the progress that's been made in the campaign for the advancement of Disney Adults and Childless Disney Guests, the efforts were simply not enough to stave off a barrage of snide comments, tacky social media posts, and degrading online essays against these Disney Parks enthusiasts that has finally resulted in Disney World's decision to bar these Guests from visiting Magic Kingdom on weekends and over the summer, beginning in August.

While the Disney blog says it publishes "the most up-to-date and credible Disney news from around the globe," the article wasn't true. Towards the end, the author of the piece wrote that it was "nothing more than a satirical firing-back" at public criticism towards adults that love Disney (emphasis in the following quote not our own):

Until then, this writer expects an influx of debate and controversy among fans and haters alike over Disney World's newest restrictions. Especially when they learn that such restrictions are nothing more than a satirical firing-back at the ridiculous public outrage against Disney adults of any age, regardless of their parental status or lack thereof. You read that correctly. Disney has no plans to restrict any Guest from Magic Kingdom on any day on the basis of whether they have children. At least for now . . .

At the time of publication, there was no evidence that the Magic Kingdom planned or plans to restrict adults without children from entering the park. We've previously fact-checked other satirical claims about the Magic Kingdom, including that the park would be open 24/7 in summer 2023.

