Did Rachel Maddow Tell People Not To Post Real Vaccine Injuries So They Won't Be Used as Propaganda?

In mid-February 2024, a purported screenshot of a Feb. 15 post on X by MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow went viral in the subreddit r/conspiracies. The tweet allegedly told people who "truly are vaccine injured" to hide information about their vaccine injury from the public so as not to give fuel to the anti-vaccine movement:
There is no evidence that Maddow ever posted this statement.
It does not appear on archived versions of Maddow's X profile from Feb. 15, 2024, the day the post was allegedly published. There is no discussion on X that records people interacting with or discussing the purported statement either.
Finally, the screenshot used in Reddit is attributed to "media.conspiracies.win," suggesting the image was originally found on a Reddit clone that is dedicated to conspiracies and has limited content moderation.
For these reasons, Snopes concludes that the alleged Maddow tweet is a forgery. As such, the claim is False.