Is Macaulay Culkin Returning for a New ‘Home Alone’ Film?

Claim: Macaulay Culkin will be returning for a new “Home Alone” film titled “Cabin Alone” on Disney+. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In late 2023, an internet rumor claimed that “Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin would be returning to the famed film series in a sequel for Disney+.

Many posts claimed the new film would be titled “Cabin Alone” and shared what appeared to be a movie poster featuring Culkin all grown up and in a holiday sweater, surrounded by Christmas decor:

Get ready for a hilarious adventure in "Cabin Alone" starring Macaulay Culkin! When his family's cabin getaway turns into treasure hunt chaos, Kevin must outsmart bumbling treasure hunters convinced DB Cooper's loot is under his cabin. Will he save the day before his family arrives and crashes the party? Find out in this laugh-out-loud family comedy!

We found no evidence that such a film is in the works, including no official confirmation from Culkin or Disney+. The creator of the above image also appears to have edited Culkin’s face onto another body, given the contrast in lighting from his face to his neck as well as the strange blurring effect around his ears.

The poster originated from a Facebook page titled "YODA BBY ABY," which describes its content as satirical in nature: "I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical," its profile says.

Culkin’s IMDb page shows, as of this writing, that he has only one forthcoming appearance, which is a retrospective film compiling music videos of Michael Jackson, in which he starred as a child.

Looking at Disney+ catalog of upcoming movies online, we also found no evidence of the above poster or of any film called “Cabin Alone.” Disney+ already released a “Home Alone” movie reboot in 2021 titled “Home Sweet Home Alone” without Culkin. While there were rumors that Culkin would be involved, an X account that has been attributed to him denied he was acting in the film. The account posted on X: “Hey y'all. Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though.”