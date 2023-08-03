Did Lizzo Say She Wanted to Have Sex With All Members of BTS?

Claim: In 2019, when asked if she would collaborate with BTS, Lizzo said, "I don't know if I can make it through the studio session without having sex with all of them." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution Context Lizzo said she was joking. The full quote read, “If I could collaborate with BTS, that sounds fun. I don't know if I can make it through the studio session without having sex with all of them. I'm just kidding, god, that was a terrible thing to say, I'm sorry mom.”

In August 2023, three dancers filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, their former employer, accusing her of creating a hostile work environment and exposing them "to an overtly sexual atmosphere" during their employment. She denied the allegations, saying the lawsuit was making her out to be someone she's not.

Nonetheless, the controversy inspired online posts featuring old statements about sex and sexuality by the singer, supposedly in an attempt to lend credibility to the former dancers' claims.

For example, one Twitter user claimed they were not shocked by the allegations because Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson — had "disgustingly talked abt wanting [sic] to have sex with the tannies back in 2021." (Tannies is a fan-made nickname for members of the all-male, Korean pop music group, BTS.)

It was true that, in a 2019 appearance on Canadian radio network CBC Music, she was asked if she would collaborate with BTS and said, "I don't know if I can make it through the studio session without having sex with all of them." However, immediately after the statement, she said she was joking, and that "was a terrible thing to say."

CBC Music published a video of the appearance, titled "Lizzo listens to BTS for the first time," in August 2019. The clip showed Lizzo enjoying and praising BTS's music, and was edited to show her response to an off-camera question about whether she would like to work with them.

She said the in-question statement at the beginning of the video:

The remainder of the video showed Lizzo listening to BTS's songs and praising the group's music with language that is suggestive, or sexual, in nature. At the end of the video, she described the music as "sexual" — saying she's about to "get pregnant."

That said, while the in-question quote was real, it was not evidence to substantiate claims outlined in the August 2023 lawsuit against Lizzo.

In an Aug. 3, 2023, Instagram post responding to the lawsuit, Lizzo said, while "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself," the allegations by former dancers were false. The full statement read: