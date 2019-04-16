In mid-April 2019, a set of images that supposedly offered a look at Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch started spreading on social media:

While Disney may actually be working on such a remake of the hit 2002 movie, the image shown above is not connected to that production. It is actually a piece of fan art created by artist Boris Kiselicki.

Kiselicki, an artist who has worked on films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Lilly the Witch: The Dragon and the Magic Book, and Tarzan, frequently posts concept characters to his website. When he posted his version of Stitch back in 2016, the images were accompanied by the caption: “Tried to bring Stitch in a more realistic shape, was fun.”

You can see full-size versions of the following images on Kiselicki’s website:

These images do not show the character of Stitch from a live-action remake of Disney’s Lilo and Stitch. However, The Hollywood Reporter did report back in October 2018 that the studio was working on such a production:

Stitch is back. Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 animated movie from Walt Disney Feature Animation, is getting the live-action treatment, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The studio has hired up-and-comer Mike Van Waes to pen the script for the remake, which will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, formerly known as Lin Pictures. The two are already known in the Disney halls as they are working on the high-profile live-action remake of Aladdin.

We were unable to find any updates about this upcoming movie. As of this writing in April 2019, Disney has not officially announced production on a live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch, and the studio has released no images or trailers from the film.