Lions' Dan Campbell Posted About What He'd Do If Travis Kelce Pushed Him and Got in His Face?

Claim: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell remarked about what he'd do to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce if he had bumped into and yelled at him. Rating: About this rating False

On Feb. 12, 2024, X user @GreatNFLFunBook posted (archived) an image of a purported quote from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. The post received more than 500,000 views.

According to the post, Campbell had made remarks about a heated moment that was caught on camera at Super Bowl LVIII the previous day, in which Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce bumped into and yelled at his head coach, Andy Reid.

According to the image in the post, Campbell made reference to Kelce's girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, saying, "If that punk a-- b---- pushed me and got in my face on the sidelines, I would beat his a-- so bad that Taylor Swift would've felt it all the way up in her luxury suite."

However, Campbell never said these words, nor was there any evidence that he had publicly commented about the sideline moment between Kelce and Reid.

The quote meme was simply a joke that had originated in a private Facebook group named College Football Trash Talk Nation, so we rate this as "False."

Kelce and Reid Have Heated Moment

As for the contentious moment on the sideline between Kelce and Reid, a video was reposted by the @NFLonCBS account on X while the game was still being played.

While still on the field after the Chiefs won the game and defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 25-22, Kelce answered a question on ESPN about what he had said to Reid in the moment.

"Oh, you guys saw that?," Kelce said, smiling. "I'm going to keep it between us unless my 'Mic'd Up' tells the world but I was just telling him how much I love him."

Reid also remarked after the game about Kelce's outburst, joking about being caught off-guard and saying, "He keeps me young."

Kelce Agreed He 'Crossed the Line'

Kelce made further remarks in an episode of the "New Heights" podcast released on Feb. 14. The podcast is hosted by Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

During the episode, Travis Kelce agreed with his brother that he had "crossed the line."

"I've got a certain relationship with [Reid]," Kelce said, continuing:

He's checked me a few times and I just wanted to let him know I wanted this thing and that he can put it on me, and I got him. You know, it just came at a moment where we weren't playing very well [and] I wasn't playing very well and we had to get some sh-- going, and sometimes those emotions get away from me, man, and that's been the battle of my career. But, everybody else, I don't give a sh-- what anybody else says. I talked to coach Reid about it today. We kind of chuckled about it.

(This part of the discussion begins at the 26:05 mark in the YouTube video below.)

The Time Reid Bumped Kelce

On Dec. 25, 2023, during a home loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce was captured on video throwing his helmet while on the sidelines. Reid then intervened to tell a staffer to not give him back his helmet, according to USA Today.

Reid, nicknamed "Big Red," then bumped into Kelce as a way of sending a message, much like the way Kelce would later bump into Reid during Super Bowl LVIII.