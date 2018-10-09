CLAIM

Senator Lindsey Graham once said that Republicans would "get destroyed" if they nominated Donald Trump as their presidential candidate.

RATING

ORIGIN

A statement ostensibly uttered by Lindsey Graham of South Carolina started to recirculate on social media after the Republican senator delivered an emotional, angry, and dramatic defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a hearing concerning sexual assault allegations against the nominee in September 2018. Some social media users were taken aback by Graham’s performance in defense of President Trump’s nominee, as they remembered a time when the senator was highly critical of Donald Trump as a politician:

“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it” is a genuine quote from Senator Graham that was originally posted to his official Twitter account on 3 May 2016. A screenshot of the tweet, which is still available on Graham’s timeline as of this writing, can be seen below:

This tweet was posted the day before Donald Trump became the Republican party’s presumptive nominee for President of the United States on 4 May 2016. Prior to this date, Graham, who also ran for president but ended his campaign in December 2015 before the primaries, frequently voiced opinions critical of Donald Trump.

For example, Graham repeatedly said that Trump was not qualified to be president and that his involvement in the election process was damaging to the Republican party:

Graham struck a more conciliatory tone with Trump after the latter won the Republican party’s nomination, and he eventually came out in support of Trump after the election.

A number of news outlets, such as Politico, Mashable, New York magazine, the Washington Post, MSNBC, and the New York Times have noted Graham’s transition from “never-Trumper” to Trump supporter. On 22 June 2018, the conservative Weekly Standard threw their two cents into the conversation: