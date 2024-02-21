'Lethal Weapon 5' Releasing in Theaters in September 2024?

Claim: "Lethal Weapon 5" is releasing in U.S. movie theaters in September 2024. Rating: About this rating Mixture What's True It's true that, as of February 2024, the sequel to 1998's "Lethal Weapon 4" might still be in the works. What's False However, a February 2024 rumor that the movie already had both an official poster and September 2024 release date came from a Facebook page that publishes satire.

On Feb. 18, 2024, online users shared a post (archived) from the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page that said Oscar-winning director Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Joe Pesci and Rene Russo would be reprising their roles for "Lethal Weapon 5." The post included a purported movie poster that showed the four actors, who all previously were part of the cast of 1998's "Lethal Weapon 4."

The post in question read, "This September, the iconic duo Riggs and Murtaugh, alongside Leo and Lorna, are back in 'Lethal Weapon 5,' taking on the sun-soaked streets of Miami! Retired but far from out, they turn their private detective gig into an explosive battle against a sinister human-trafficking ring, with their signature mix of thrilling action, unexpected allies and jaw-dropping explosions. Don't miss the return of Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Joe Pesci [and Rene Russo] in a high-stakes adventure where the stakes are as high as the blasts are big – only in theaters!"

However, this story was posted on a Facebook page that does not post genuine news. The bio of the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page reads as follows:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.

Even so, it's possible that "Lethal Weapon 5" might truly be coming to a theater near you at some point in the future. ScreenRant.com previously reported in September 2022 that Gibson said he had a "really good screenplay" and was hopeful the sequel – which he would direct – might shoot in 2023. However, that did not happen. Then, in December 2023, WorldOfReel.com published that the movie might shoot in 2024.

Snopes reached out to one of Gibson's representatives to ask about the project's status and will update this story if we receive a response.