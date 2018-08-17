CLAIM

Kohl's department stores are distributing free $150 coupons online as part of a "back to school" promotion.

RATING

ORIGIN

In August 2018, a scam tempting Facebook users with a free Kohl’s department store $150 “Back to School” coupon began spreading on social media:

This fake offer was just another variation of a long-running form of scam with a familiar pattern.

First, scammers set up look-alike websites and social media pages that mimic those of legitimate companies in order to promote scams advertising free gift cards or coupons. Users who respond to those fake offers are required to share a website link or social media post in order to spread the scam more widely and lure in additional victims. Then those users are presented with a “survey” that extracts personal information such as email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and even sometimes credit card numbers. Finally, those who wish to claim their “free” gift cards or coupons eventually learn they must first sign up to purchase a number of costly goods, services, or subscriptions (negating the “free” aspect of the offer).

Kohl’s current “Back to School” promotion, which is linked from their official Facebook page, is a promo code good for $10 off of back to school purchases of $50 or more.

The Better Business Bureau offers three tips to identify similar gift card/coupon scams: