Did City of Kenosha Launch 'Show Us Your Hole' Initiative?

Claim: In March 2024, the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, launched an initiative by which city workers would fill potholes if residents posted pictures of the potholes and added the hashtag #ShowUsYourHole. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

In early March 2024, a Facebook post from a page purporting to belong to the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, went viral. The post, which had more than 1,600 comments and 5,400 shares as of this writing, advertised a supposed hole-filling initiative by the city:

Do you have a hole that needs to be filled? The City of Kenosha takes public safety very seriously, which is why we're excited to launch our new #ShowUsYourHole public safety initiative. To participate, simply send us a picture of your hole, along with it's location and the tagline: "Come fill my hole" and we will dispatch our crews to service your hole in a prompt and professional manner. Your satisfaction is our priority.

Many commenters were quite amused, with one of them spinning the metaphor further: "Does one get to choose who come out to fill my hole," she asked. "I don't want it done half a**ed." Others jumped on the chance to report failing infrastructure: "All of 24th Ave from 75th street to 71st street."

Screenshots of the post were shared on other social media platforms including X, where one user added the caption: "I didn't realize Kenosha f***ed like that."

Some Kenoshans may be disappointed to learn this was not a real initiative by the city's authorities, however. This story was not a factual recounting of real-life events.

The Facebook page it originated on describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, and it includes the following disclaimer:

False news, events and information for Kenosha Wisconsin and the surrounding area. THIS IS NOT REAL

The city of Kenosha's official Facebook page had not been updated since September 2023.

