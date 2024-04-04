Keanu Reeves To Star in 'Point Break' Sequel Titled 'Point Break Johnny Utah'?

Claim: Keanu Reeves will star in "Point Break Johnny Utah," a sequel to 1991's "Point Break." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 30, 2024, a Facebook post claimed that actor Keanu Reeves was reprising his role as FBI Agent Johnny Utah in a new movie sequel as part of the Point Break cinematic universe, set for release September 2024.

The Facebook announcement from the account YODA BBY ABY also included a movie poster. According to the post:

"In 'Point Break Johnny Utah,' the adrenaline-fueled saga continues as retired FBI agent John Utah finds himself thrust back into the heart-pounding world of high-stakes bank robberies when a heist unfolds right before his eyes. Torn between his peaceful new life and the call of duty, Utah is pulled back into the fray as a specialist, navigating a deadly game of cat and mouse with a new breed of surf-loving thieves. Catch the wave of suspense this September 2024, as Utah rides again in an epic showdown that blurs the lines between justice and passion."

(YODA BBY ABY/Facebook)

The Facebook post received 1,200 comments and 2,600 shares at the time of writing, with all commenters demonstrating their excitement at the prospect of another film featuring Reeves' beloved character from the 1991 action film. "One of my favorite actors love all his movies point break one of my favorite can't wait," wrote one person, while another responded, "Omg! I must see this one! Point Break is one of my favourite films! Luv Keanu Reeves!"

The news, however, proved fictional and little more than a satirical sequel hoax. There is no reputable source confirming that a sequel to "Point Break" is in the works, and the movie poster appears to be fake. The YODA BBY ABY Facebook page is dedicated to writing satirical posts, with the page's intro section asserting, "I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

A look at Reeves' IMDb page confirmed that, while the actor does have five upcoming movies in various stages of production as of this writing — including a sequel to his 2005 supernatural horror movie "Constantine" and another John Wick thriller titled "Ballerina" — there is no new "Point Break" sequel on the horizon.

We reached out to Reeves' team, who did not immediately return a request for comment.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, "Point Break," which also starred Patrick Swayze as Johnny Utah's adversary (a surfing, skydiving bank robber named Bodhi), is a beloved cult classic that still gets written about, more than 30 years after it was released to cinemas.

In 2015, "Point Break" was remade, although that film was not well received by fans of the original, nor did it perform well at the box office. The remake starred Australian actor Luke Bracey in the role of FBI Agent Johnny Utah, with Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez playing Swayze's Bodhi.

Although the main characters from the 1991 movie were recast with younger performers for the 2015 remake, two actors who played villains in the original film were recast as lawmen. Actors James LeGros and BoJesse Christopher, who were part of Swayze's Ex-President bank-robbing gang from the original movie, played FBI bigwigs in the new version.

Snopes has previously reported on satire involving Keanu Reeves, as well as a news story about the actor having been babysat by Alice Cooper when he was a child.

