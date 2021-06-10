RUMOR ALERT: Is Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk?

Following a divorce filing from reality television star Kim Kardashian in February 2021, Kanye West made headlines in June 2021 when it was rumored that he had started dating Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

West and the Russian model were seen together in France in early June, according to photographs obtained by People magazine. A source reportedly told the publication that Kardashian had known about their romance “for weeks.”

“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating,” the unnamed source told People Magazine. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around.”

Buzzfeed reports that the budding relationship isn’t all that random. Shayk appeared in his “Power” music video in 2011 and was also one of the models he names in the 2010 song, “Christian Dior Denim Flow.” Shayk has also reportedly modeled for West’s fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Snopes was not able to independently confirm the relationship between West and Shayk and is still working to get to the bottom of the reported romance. We will update this article when more information becomes available. In the meantime, we have rated this claim as “Research in Progress.”