Is Kanye West Trying To Rename a City ‘Ye’?

After Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West on Feb. 19, 2021, the famous rapper was considering investing in Rye, New York, if officials agreed to change the city's name to "Ye."

On March 11, 2021, a news outlet representing the city of Rye, in Westchester County, New York, reported that Kanye West was supposedly considering a move to the coastal town to start a new chapter after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

As part of that alleged change, The Rye Record claimed the famous rapper filed a formal request with officials to drop the “R” from the city’s name so it’s strictly “Ye” — West’s nickname and the title of his roughly 24-minute album released in 2018.

“Rye officials may be ‘highly motivated’ by West’s offer to dedicate 10 percent of his wealth (estimated at $1,000,000,000 by Forbes) to erase both the City and School bond debt in full,” the article alleged. “And in return, all West is asking is for the town to drop the ‘R’ from its name.”

In other words, the article claimed West was eyeing real estate in the town and willing to give millions of dollars to the municipal government if leaders agreed to change the name to “Ye.”

West’s representatives did not respond to Snopes’ questions to determine the validity of the name-change rumor, and nothing on his official social media channels or websites indicated that he was considering, or planning for, a move to Rye.

That said, although we haven’t yet been able to definitively determine whether the above-mentioned assertions about West are accurate or authentic, we have observed that they have certain traits that are often indicative of misinformation:

West has not addressed nor confirmed the claims.

The Rye Record’s reporting is attributed to an alleged personal acquaintance of the famous rapper — not an official source — and that person would not allow the news outlet to publish their name.

The rumors relate to alleged development in the city of roughly 16,000 people, but business owners told Business Insider they had not heard of the purported property-hunting by West.

The claims, which would be eminently newsworthy for entertainment journalists if they were indeed true, have not been corroborated by reporting produced by reputable news outlets.

The presence of those traits does not necessarily mean that the claim or content is bogus, but it does mean you should certainly be wary of sharing it online.

Here is what we do know:

As the basis to its reporting, The Rye Record article titled, “Amid Divorce, Kanye West Files With Rye City Council To Drop ‘R’ From Name. Asks Town To Rename To ‘Ye,’” cited one unnamed source who supposedly runs in the celebrity’s circle.

“Kanye wants to move somewhere low-key where people will be receptive to the impact he can make,” the person supposedly told the news outlet. “He has big, big plans for Ye and is highly motivated to make this happen.”

While it is a common practice for journalists to grant anonymity to people who fear personal or professional repercussions for speaking publicly, it was unclear why — or under what circumstances — the Rye Record writers decided to conceal the source’s identity.

But aside from concerns over the credibility of the story’s sourcing, the article does not explain the nature of West’s alleged request to rebrand the city. It simply says that at an unidentified time after Kardashian filed for a divorce on Feb. 19, he “filed paperwork” for the proposed name change.

The story’s text did not elaborate on the nature of the purported documentation, nor identify a Rye agency West supposedly contacted. (As we noted above, the story’s headline claimed he filed the alleged documentation with the Rye City Council, specifically.)

Snopes contacted the Rye City Court, where an administrator told us West had not filed any type of documentation there, and we reached out to the City Council about the rumor. We have yet to receive a response from the legislative body, but we will update this report when, or if we get one.

According to the article, people saw the rapper looking at properties in Rye to potentially develop into his home, a “music/studio/creative think-tank,” and a church. The existing buildings supposedly include a space that’s currently being leased by the local YMCA.

But, as of this writing, no verified evidence corroborated that reporting. For example, Business Insider contacted multiple business owners in the area to talk about the rumor, and two of them appeared to be learning about West’s purported venture for the first time.

“We haven’t heard anything about it,” Rye YMCA’s Executive Director Gregg Howells told the news outlet.

Lastly, the labeling of Rye Record’s article appeared inconsistent on its website. In at least one place on the website, creators categorized the story about Kanye as a “column” (a category of editorial content where, generally speaking, writers express their opinions), though the same article also appeared in news sections and the outlet’s social media channels. As of this writing, the story about Kanye was among the site’s top articles framed as “news” and purportedly based on factual reporting.

Snopes reached out to multiple people listed as contacts on The Rye Record website to ask if, or to what extent, it fabricated the reporting, and, if not, how writers corroborated the anonymous source’s assertions. We have not yet received a response.

At least one other website framed the rumor as fact, sourcing only The Rye Record article. “We will keep tracking this story until April 1st, which is, we would note, 3 weeks from today,” that website said.

But until West addresses the rumor, we uncover official documentation to confirm that he indeed filed a formal request to change the city’s name, or reputable news organizations report on the billionaire’s alleged plans citing named sources, we cannot authoritatively rate this claim with a traditional Snopes rating.

If we receive more information, we will update this post.

