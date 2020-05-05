Is Kansas City Ordering Churchgoers To Register with the Government?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In early May 2020, various websites and commentators claimed that Kansas City, Missouri, was ordering churches to turn over lists of attendees to the government. The commentary posted by evangelical groups implied that the measures persecuted Christians, with one of the more sensational takes gaining online traction.

“Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined Nazi-like measures designed to surveil, track and spy upon what was once a FREE American people,” wrote Matt Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a non-profit legal organization that advocates for evangelical causes, in a blog post dated May 1, 2020.

The comparison of Kansas City’s public health policy amid the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic to the tactics of the genocidal, fascist Third Reich was echoed on the website for conservative radio host Todd Starnes, which ran a headline reading, “‘NAZI-LIKE MEASURES’ Kansas City Orders Churches to Turn Over Membership Lists.”

These were deeply misleading characterizations of Kansas City’s rollout of reopening measures for establishments closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For starters, Kansas City is not “ordering” or “requiring” places of worship to track attendees for government surveillance purposes, nor is it singling out churches.

The city’s policy, announced April 29, 2020, stipulates that establishments previously closed due to COVID-19 safety precautions can reopen but must observe social distancing practices while in operation. The update goes into effect on May 6.

“It’s strongly encouraged, though not mandatory, that public-facing establishments that the typical non-employee spends more than 10 minutes inside of maintain a record of patrons on the premises for 30 days (two full incubation periods) to help with contact tracing, in the case that a COVID-positive individual visited said establishment while they were ill,” Morgan Said, communications director for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, told Snopes.

In a statement, Lucas said the information would be used so that the organization itself or the city’s health department “can advise people who may have been exposed to an ill person, and so that we can limit community spread to their friends or family.”

The mayor stated that the city is asking establishments “like many church gatherings on Sundays, restaurants with reservations, or stylists with appointments,” to keep those records on hand for 30 days in the event that the establishment turns out to be the location of a COVID-19 cluster.

The city’s measures were drawn from guidance issued by various public health and planning organizations, including Kansas City Health Director Rex Archer, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, American Planning Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), according Kansas City Health spokeswoman Michelle Pekarsky. An FAQ published by the city explains:

One of the primary means for transmission of COVID-19 is in-person interactions that last more than a few minutes. While not required, by recording customer names, businesses will enable the Kansas City Health Department to more quickly trace, test, and isolate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an employee or customer had the virus at the time they frequented the business. All data will remain confidential and will be used only to address public health concerns and contact individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Because the city is not requiring establishments, including churches, to keep lists of attendees for mandated government surveillance purposes, and because the city’s measures are voluntary, limited, and only aimed at notifying people in the event of COVID-19 exposure, we rate this claim “False.”