Did Colin Kaepernick’s Adopted Parents 'Come Clean' and Say 'He’s Not Really Black and He Knows It'?

"Kaepernick can take his protesting ways to Russia and live for all I care! He is done in America and he knows it!," one Facebook user remarked.

Jordan Liles

Published Oct 25, 2023

Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Image Via Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Claim:
The white adoptive parents of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick "came clean" and said "he's not Black and he knows it."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On Oct. 25, 2023, the Latherland.com website published an article positing that the white adoptive parents of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick had "come clean" about him and said "he's not Black and he knows it."

Kaepernick’s Adopted Parents Come Clean: “He’s Not Really Black…And He Knows It”

Colin Kaepernick’s adoptive parents, Brad and Didid Kaepernick, say they’re not going to hide the truth from the public any longer. According to the couple, who took Colin in at the tender age of just three, he’s as white as they are.

“Colin doesn’t have a drop of black in him,” said Didi, “he was always trying to be one of them. We really didn’t know why. But it didn’t matter. Kids play. As he got older, we just kind of…let it happen. He spent a lot of time tanning and told everyone he met at school that his biological mother was black.”

We found numerous Facebook posts with users sharing the story, as well as over 1,200 comments, some that featured remarks from users who appeared to believe the story to be real.

However, this item about Kaepernick, his adoptive parents and race was not a factual recounting of real-life events.

Latherland.com is a website under the umbrella of America's Last Line of Defense, a network of content that's described on the website as containing "parody, satire, and tomfoolery."

Any users who continued to read the article to the end would have found several hints that the story was satirical in nature. One paragraph in the article in particular provided a very big hint that said the story was "likely fabricated."

Kaepernick was born to a white mother and a Black father. He was adopted by Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, who are both white.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

Sources

Caruso, Skyler. “All About Colin Kaepernick’s Adoptive Parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.” People.com, March 10, 2023, https://people.com/sports/all-about-colin-kaepernick-parents/.

“Netflix Series to Dramatize Kaepernick’s Path to Activism.” The Associated Press, June 29, 2020, https://apnews.com/article/6dbee4e3e82a1a4acc1734611c7fb8ec.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.