Did Justice Roberts Call Impeachment Vote ‘Immoral and Possibly Illegal’?

On Dec. 19, 2019, the website Daily World Update published an article positing that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the vote by the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump was “immoral and possibly illegal”:

Justice Roberts Calls Impeachment Vote ‘Immoral and Possibly Illegal’ Imagine being a Democrat during this whole impeachment sham. You know that the only way to keep getting away with your corruption is to pretend the President is the corrupt one. It’s a sad position to be in, but you have no choice because otherwise, Nancy Pelosi will ruin you. Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial of President Trump, has weighed in on what he thinks about the whole ordeal: “This impeachment is possibly the most immoral and possibly illegal vote in our nation’s history….”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

