American televangelist Joel Osteen has debuted a clothing line called "Sheep's Clothing."

False





The gist of a satirical post from September 2017 was re-circulated online in meme form in July 2018, in latter case absent any indication that the subject was not meant to be taken seriously.

The meme shows American televangelist and megachurch pastor Joel Osteen wearing different suits, under the caption “JOEL OSTEEN LAUNCHES CLOTHING LINE CALLED ‘SHEEP’S CLOTHING'”:

In reality, Joel Osteen is not launching a clothing line, and the “story” outlined in the meme was first published by the satirical Christian website the Babylon Bee, which described the putative sartorial products being hawked by Osteen as a “line of pastoral wear”: