On Sept. 12, 2023, the Dunning-Kruger Times published an article claiming that podcaster Joe Rogan had "taken on" "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg:

Joe Rogan Takes On Whoopi Goldberg: "I Actually Went to College" Joe Rogan had it out with Whoopi Goldberg, and his fans are going wild about it. Rogan, who makes his fame with brutal honesty, let Whoopi know exactly how he feels about her. Her response was exactly what you might expect, with crass insults and poorly-worded arguments about climate change. What she didn't expect, was for him to come back with a real zinger.

We found the article posted word-for-word on another website, lajmifundit.press.

The article wasn't discussing real events. The Dunning-Kruger Times describes its articles as being humorous or satirical in nature:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

We've previously fact-checked other satirical articles that featured Goldberg, including one that claimed she was voted the "most hated person in Hollywood."

