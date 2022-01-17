Did Joe Rogan Say Hamburgers Were Made From Ham?
Hamburgers are made from ham, burg, and ers, obviously.
In January 2022, a piece of text went viral on social media that supposedly relayed an exchange from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in which the host — former MMA fighter, former “Fear Factor” host, and non-doctor Joe Rogan — argued that hamburgers were made out of ham:
This is not a genuine exchange featured on the Joe Rogan Experience. This piece of text is a humorous work of fiction from comedian Tim Ross that was poking fun of a genuine conversation that took place during a recent episode.
On Jan. 12, 2022, a few days after 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed an open letter calling on Spotify to stop the spread of misinformation on Rogan’s podcast, Rogan sat down with ABC radio Sydney host Josh Szeps.
During the interview, Rogan incorrectly stated that people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine were at a higher risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, than people who contract the disease. When Szeps corrected Rogan and presented a study showing that the risk of myocarditis was actually higher for people who had contracted COVID-19, Rogan was taken aback, saying, “that’s not what I’ve read.”
The exchange went viral as many people appeared to enjoy seeing Rogan get fact-checked live on air, while some noted that the podcast host had a difficult time accepting new information that countered his preconceived beliefs.
We probably won't see Josh Zepps on Rogan's podcast for a while 😂 pic.twitter.com/Eyff4FJn6p
— Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 13, 2022
On Jan. 14, Ross distilled the above-displayed exchange into a brief anecdote about Rogan arguing that hamburgers were made out of ham despite clearly being wrong.
Here’s Ross’ original tweet:
Joe Rogan: hamburgers are good but I am trying to eat less pork
Guest: hamburgers are made with beef
Joe Rogan: ham is from pork it says ham in hamburger
Guest: it is beef
Joe Rogan: that’s not what I’ve heard Jamie look that up
— Tim Ross (@TimRossComedy) January 14, 2022
