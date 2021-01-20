What Did ‘J.Lo’ Say in Spanish During Biden Inauguration?
While some may have not have understood the words of singer Jennifer Lopez, it was a message they were probably familiar with.
- Published 20 January 2021
Claim
Jennifer Lopez said, "One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all” in Spanish during her rendition of, "This Land Is Our Land" at U.S. President Joe Biden's Inauguration.
Rating
Origin
On Jan. 20, 2021, during the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, singer Jennifer Lopez performed “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Your Land.” While these songs are probably familiar to most, there was a moment when Lopez, also known as “J.Lo,” ad-libbed a few words in Spanish that some people may not have understood:
Here’s a video of Lopez’ performance. Her ad-libbed remark can be heard around the 3-minute mark:
So what did Lopez say in Spanish during her Inaugural performance of “This is Our Land?”
Lopez said “una nación bajo de Dios con libertad y justicia para todos,” which translates to “One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” This, of course, is the closing phrase of the Pledge of Allegiance.