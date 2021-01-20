What Did ‘J.Lo’ Say in Spanish During Biden Inauguration?

Jennifer Lopez said, "One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all” in Spanish during her rendition of, "This Land Is Our Land" at U.S. President Joe Biden's Inauguration.

On Jan. 20, 2021, during the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, singer Jennifer Lopez performed “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Your Land.” While these songs are probably familiar to most, there was a moment when Lopez, also known as “J.Lo,” ad-libbed a few words in Spanish that some people may not have understood:

Here’s a video of Lopez’ performance. Her ad-libbed remark can be heard around the 3-minute mark:

So what did Lopez say in Spanish during her Inaugural performance of “This is Our Land?”

Lopez said “una nación bajo de Dios con libertad y justicia para todos,” which translates to “One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” This, of course, is the closing phrase of the Pledge of Allegiance.