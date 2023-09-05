Fact Check

Jill Biden Caught COVID After 'Double' Vaccination and Booster Shots?

She purportedly caught the virus for a second time in September 2023 after multiple rounds of shots.

Alex Kasprak

Published Sep 5, 2023

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Image Via Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Claim:
After receiving a two-dose initial vaccination series and two additional booster shots, U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2023.
Rating:
True
True

About this rating

Context

When it comes to preventing new infections, COVID-19 vaccines have waned in effectiveness since the early months of the pandemic. That said, they remain effective at reducing serious illness and death; public health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), still recommend them for those reasons.

On Sept. 4 2023, Fox News and other media outlets reported that first lady Jill Biden not only tested positive for COVID-19 a second time since the pandemic's start in 2020, but also that she was "double-vaccinated and boosted twice":

Each of these assertions is true. A Sept. 4, 2023, statement attributed to the first lady's office read:

This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.  She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms.  She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. 

That was, indeed, Biden's second time catching COVID. In August 2022, she also contracted the disease. At that time, Biden's communication director, Elizabeth Alexander, confirmed in statement she was "double vaccinated and twice boosted" — which meant she had received a two-dose initial vaccination series, as well as two additional booster doses, that aim to fight the virus. 

When it comes to preventing new infections, COVID-19 vaccines have waned in effectiveness since the early months of the pandemic. That said, they remain effective at reducing serious illness and death; public health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), still recommend them for those reasons.

Following the first lady's positive test in early September, U.S. President Joe Biden also tested for the virus, but his results were negative, The Associated Press reported.

Sources

Bennett, Betsy Klein, Kate. "First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19 | CNN Politics." CNN, 16 Aug. 2022, https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/politics/jill-biden-covid/index.html.

CDC. "Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 11 May 2023, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/vaccine-benefits.html.

The White House. "Statement from the First Lady's Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander." The White House, 5 Sept. 2023, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/09/04/statement-from-the-first-ladys-communications-director-elizabeth-alexander-2/.

Wehner, Greg. "First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 for Second Time." Fox News, 4 Sept. 2023, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/first-lady-jill-biden-tests-positive-covid-second-time.

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default