Fact Check

Jeremy Renner Is Not Dead, Despite False Rumor About 'Freak Escalator Accident'

An image shared on Twitter showed a fake headline that read, "Jeremy Renner, actor, passes away at age 52 from freak escalator accident."

Jordan Liles

Published Jun 23, 2023

Jeremy Renner attends the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations" at Westwood Regency Village Theater on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+) (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+)
Image Via Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+
Claim:
Jeremy Renner died in a "freak escalator accident" in June 2023.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On June 23, 2023, a rumor was shared on Twitter that falsely claimed actor Jeremy Renner was dead after experiencing a "freak escalator accident."

This death hoax spread so far and wide that the hashtag "#RIPJeremyRenner" started trending on the social media platform.

The false rumor about Renner's demise appeared to begin with an image of a purported headline from The Guardian. However, there was no evidence that this story was ever published by the news outlet.

The image of the fake article read, "Jeremy Renner, actor, passes away at age 52 from freak escalator accident. Avengers star was left in a critical condition and died peacefully in San Jose hospital."

A false rumor on Twitter said that actor Jeremy Renner was dead after experiencing a freak elevator accident.Notice the apparent mistake made by the hoax's creator who typed the time as "4:12 AEDT." Real articles from The Guardian display "EDT," not "AEDT."

Sian Cain, a deputy culture editor for The Guardian, was named as the supposed author of the fake article on the left side of the image. However, there was no indication that Cain had anything to do with the death hoax.

According to what we could find, the person who created the fake image likely started with a screenshot of a real article written by Cain for The Guardian, published on March 29, 2023. That authentic story featured the same picture of Renner that appeared in the hoax tweet and reported on the actor's widely-publicized snow plow accident on New Year's Day.

As for Renner's whereabouts on the day this hoax spread, his Instagram account showed two new videos that had been posted after the timestamp of the hoax tweet. This indicated that he was alive and that, once again, there was no truth to the rumor that he had died in a "freak escalator accident."

Sources

Cain, Sian. "'I Chose to Survive': Jeremy Renner Gives First Interview since Snowplough Accident." The Guardian, 29 Mar. 2023, https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/mar/30/i-chose-to-survive-jeremy-renner-gives-first-interview-since-snowplow-accident.

"Jeremy Renner." Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/.

"Renner Says He's Home from Hospital after Snow Plow Accident." The Associated Press, 17 Jan. 2023, https://apnews.com/article/health-jeremy-renner-nevada-kingstown-832fc60a878e8944e1ad7429e7862863.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

Article Tags

Death Hoax
Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default