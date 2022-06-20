Are These Real Jen Psaki Tweets About Trump After Biden’s Bike Fall?
In mid-June 2022, a series of tweet screenshots allegedly from former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went viral, in which she made fun of former U.S. President Donald Trump after current President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle.
Biden was biking in Delaware with the first lady, Jill Biden, on June 18. He fell while trying to dismount from the bicycle, but was uninjured.
Commenting on the, the Twitter account attributed to Psaki appeared to explain the concept of a bike to Trump, saying it is something you ride “when you have the physical strength to lift your own knees.” The account also said, “President Biden might need kneepads for riding his bike, but the last guy needed kneepads for visiting the Kremlin.”
These tweets are not genuine comments from Psaki. They originated from an account that labeled the story as a “parody.” Psaki herself tweeted that she was not behind these screenshots, saying, “This is not approved by me on any level. (And there have been a number of these in the last few weeks) Anything with ‘Parody..’ in it means it is someone tweeting with an image and twitter account that looks like me and is not.”
The same account @FaithRubPol had been tweeting jokes about Trump and attributing it to Psaki for a while:
The Twitter bio also reads, “Most of our images and Spaces are satire.” The account also retweeted Psaki’s statement and tweeted an explanation about the account’s work and origins:
