Are These Real Jen Psaki Tweets About Trump After Biden’s Bike Fall?

Claim Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made a series of tweets about President Joe Biden’s fall from a bicycle by making fun of former President Donald Trump, including saying “the last guy needed kneepads for visiting the Kremlin.”

Fact Check

In mid-June 2022, a series of tweet screenshots allegedly from former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went viral, in which she made fun of former U.S. President Donald Trump after current President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle.

Jen Psaki's MSNBC show is going to be the highest rated ever 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kGkXAcf4v2 — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 18, 2022

Jen Psaki on Biden's bike fall 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dX9EVbtP5g — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 18, 2022

Biden was biking in Delaware with the first lady, Jill Biden, on June 18. He fell while trying to dismount from the bicycle, but was uninjured.

Commenting on the, the Twitter account attributed to Psaki appeared to explain the concept of a bike to Trump, saying it is something you ride “when you have the physical strength to lift your own knees.” The account also said, “President Biden might need kneepads for riding his bike, but the last guy needed kneepads for visiting the Kremlin.”

These tweets are not genuine comments from Psaki. They originated from an account that labeled the story as a “parody.” Psaki herself tweeted that she was not behind these screenshots, saying, “This is not approved by me on any level. (And there have been a number of these in the last few weeks) Anything with ‘Parody..’ in it means it is someone tweeting with an image and twitter account that looks like me and is not.”

Hate to disappoint, but…This is not my account. This is not approved by me on any level. (And there have been a number of these in the last few weeks) Anything with “Parody..” in it means it is someone tweeting with an image and twitter account that looks like me and is not. https://t.co/ZryHqPWeXH — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 19, 2022

The same account @FaithRubPol had been tweeting jokes about Trump and attributing it to Psaki for a while:

Jen Psaki is unleashed! Smokes Donald J. Trump! pic.twitter.com/TfrzN4q51U — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 14, 2022

The Twitter bio also reads, “Most of our images and Spaces are satire.” The account also retweeted Psaki’s statement and tweeted an explanation about the account’s work and origins:

The Faith Back Rub name came because we started as a Christian apologetics through comedy site. The Christian Onion. I think Babylon Bee got the idea from us.



When Trump announced we saw it as a great moral issue and got into politics to stop him. — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 19, 2022

People have shut their minds down to opposing views, which is why arguing someone to the truth rarely works anymore.



That is when art shines. Art bypasses people's defenses and makes them think.



Satire & parodies are art forms which are perhaps needed now more than ever. — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 19, 2022

If people share something that clearly says parody it can wake them up to how easily they believe what they read online. This can make them more critical next time. I struggle to think of many other things that can have this effect on people. — Follow Plz? 👊 Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) June 19, 2022