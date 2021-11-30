Does Pic Show Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell with the Pope?

In November 2021, as the case of accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was going to trial, a photograph supposedly showing her, associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Pope John Paul II was circulated on social media:

Epstein and Ghislaine were blessed by the POPE: Photo reveals paedophile billionaire and his 'madam' at private meeting with the Head of the Catholic Church in the Vatican after flying into Rome on his 'Lolita Express' private jet pic.twitter.com/2L7eVNq9WR — Maxwell Trial Tracker (@TrackerTrial) November 22, 2021

While this could be a genuine photograph of Maxwell, Epstein, and the Pope, we are rating this claim unproven until we’re able to independently confirm its authenticity.

This photograph was obtained by The Sun in November 2021 as Maxwell stood trial on various charges related to the trafficking of minors in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. The Sun did not elaborate on how they obtained the photo, but noted that it was likely taken in May 2003. This claim is supported by Epstein’s flight records which show that the so-called “Lolita Express” (a popular nickname for Epstein’s private jet) traveled from Rome to New York on May 20 of that year.

A source told the Sun: “Pictures like this show just how powerful Epstein’s connections were and his ability to open almost any door. He managed to manipulate his way into royal palaces, the White House and the Vatican, all with Maxwell by his side.”

While the above-displayed photograph may have been unearthed in November 2021, this is actually the second time that we’ve seen a photograph of Epstein, Maxwell, and the Pope. In 2005, police raided Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion after he was accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old, a charge that would eventually lead to a conviction after Epstein pled guilty to soliciting an underage prostitute. In 2019, Fox News obtained a video of this 2005 raid and reported that it featured a number of photographs of Epstein with high-profile people, such as Fidel Castro and the Pope. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News reported: “Video from a 2005 police raid at convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion showed an array of photos on display – one of which appeared to show Epstein and Pope John Paul II, with another depicting Cuba’s Fidel Castro.”

The photograph of Maxwell, Epstein, and the Pope shown in the 2005 raid video is slightly different than the one obtained by The Sun. In the “raid” picture, the pope’s hand is lower and it appears as if he may be shaking hands with Epstein. In The Sun’s photo, the pope’s hands are raised as if he is blessing Epstein and Maxwell.

Here’s a still from the 2005 raid video that appears to show a second photograph from when Maxwell and Epstein met the pope:

While we don’t have any reason to assume they’re fake, neither do we know very much about these photos, nor can we definitively confirm their authenticity at this time.