Fact Check

Japanese American Girl Pledges Allegiance to US Flag Before WWII Incarceration?

A black-and-white photo reportedly showed a young girl partaking in the tradition.

Nick Hardinges

Published March 20, 2024

Pledge of Allegiance, Raphael Weill Elementary School, San Francisco, April 20, 1942. (Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress)
Pledge of Allegiance, Raphael Weill Elementary School, San Francisco, April 20, 1942. (Image Via Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress)
Claim:
A black-and-white photo that circulated on social media in March 2024 showed a Japanese American girl pledging allegiance to the U.S. flag before being incarcerated with her family during World War II.
Rating:
True
True

About this rating

On March 8, 2024, Reddit account phoeebsy uploaded a black-and-white photo of what appeared to be a young girl taking part in the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance during World War II (archived here).

The account claimed the girl was Japanese American and later incarcerated, along with her family.

A Japanese-American girl pledging allegiance to US flag before she and her family were incarcerated.
byu/phoeebsy inpics

Similar posts were found on X (formerly Twitter).

The now-husband of the then-young girl told Snopes via email the information in the caption "is correct."

Sam Mihara confirmed the image showed Helene Mihara née Hideno Nakamoto pledging her allegiance to the U.S. flag in San Francisco in April 1942. He also verified the fact she and her family were incarcerated during World War II, after the photo was captured.

"Your information is correct. Photo was taken by Dorothea Lange in 1942, just prior to being removed to go to the prison camps for 120,000 Japanese Americans."

The image appeared on the Library of Congress (LoC) website, where it stated Helene Mihara's father was interned at a Department of Justice camp for "enemy aliens" in Bismarck, North Dakota, after being arrested. It added:

He was later transferred to Lordsburg Internment Camp, Lordsburg, New Mexico, before being reunited with his family 15 months later at Tule Lake Relocation Center in Newell, California.

The LoC page also said Helene, her mother and sister "were forcibly removed to Tanforan Assembly Center before being transferred to Tule Lake Relocation Center and later Central Utah Relocation Center, Topaz, Utah."

LoC referenced photographer Paul Kitagaki Jr's book "Behind Barbed Wire: The Search for Japanese Americans Incarcerated During World War II," which included an interview with Helene about her father's incarceration.

Similar details were found in a Smithsonian article and in a Getty Museum PDF.

Sources

'Behind Barbed Wire Searching for Japanese Americans Incarcerated During WWII.' Paul Kitagaki Jr., https://www.kitagakiphoto.com/book. Accessed 15 Mar. 2024.

NOW | Iconic and Ironic: Remembering the Japanese American Incarceration Through Art. https://apa.si.edu/now/iconic-and-ironic-remembering-the-japanese-american-incarceration-through-art/. Accessed 15 Mar. 2024.

'San Francisco, Calif., April 1942 - Children of the Weill Public School, from the so-Called International Settlement, Shown in a Flag Pledge Ceremony. Some of Them Are Evacuees of Japanese Ancestry Who Will Be Housed in War Relocation Authority Centers for the Duration'. Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. 20540 USA, https://www.loc.gov/item/2001705926/. Accessed 15 Mar. 2024.

By Nick Hardinges

Nick Hardinges is a London-based reporter who previously worked as a fact-checker at Reuters.